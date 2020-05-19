Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $502,000 Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

