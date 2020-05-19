Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of SBBP opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.62.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

