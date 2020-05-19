Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArTara Therapeutics Inc. is focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. The company’s development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Its principal program includes TARA-002, is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteon Therapeutics Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TARA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Verona Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TARA opened at $24.05 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $184,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $10,368,000.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

