TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TACT. ValuEngine downgraded TransAct Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded TransAct Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 162,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

