Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

TBIO stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

