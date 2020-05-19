TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPIC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $633.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,575 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai bought 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 561,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

