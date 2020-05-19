Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

