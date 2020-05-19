Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 901 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $549,572.10.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $142,696,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zillow Group by 238.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,982,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 1,166,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $15,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

