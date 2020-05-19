Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 1,215 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,215 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $56,801.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Z stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

