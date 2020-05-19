Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 1,883 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $88,369.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,484.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Z stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,696,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,982,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

