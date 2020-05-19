Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 598 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

