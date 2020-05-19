Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $239,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ryanair by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,253,000 after buying an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 376,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 154,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 941,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

