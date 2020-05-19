Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

