Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 6,103 Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

