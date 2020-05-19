Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,702 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1,418.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of HELE opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.