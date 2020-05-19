AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.