Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 6,771.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $16.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

