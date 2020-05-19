Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,293,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $222.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.17. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

