Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INDB stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

