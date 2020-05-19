Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

