Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

