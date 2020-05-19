Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 7,151 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $897,014,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.