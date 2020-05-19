TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of TCF opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.