Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.44). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ALNA opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

