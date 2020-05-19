Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.02. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of EC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

