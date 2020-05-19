-$0.33 EPS Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.55). Funko posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 232%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNKO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Funko stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 126.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 151,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 152.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Funko by 777.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 5,189.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

