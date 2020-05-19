Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXRX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $4.20 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

