Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.35.

BX opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

