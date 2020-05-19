Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $6.86 on Friday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

