Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXMT. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.
NYSE BXMT opened at $21.27 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,820,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 460,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
