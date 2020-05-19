Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXMT. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.27 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,820,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 460,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

