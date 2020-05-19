Short Interest in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Declines By 28.1%

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,523,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

