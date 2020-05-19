-$0.19 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 9.10. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

