-$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.00). Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins acquired 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

