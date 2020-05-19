Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ATGE stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

