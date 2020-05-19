Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ATGE stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

