Mizuho Raises NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $23.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after buying an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

