AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $9.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 459,618 shares changing hands.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

