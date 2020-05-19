SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.63. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 304,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,546,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 116,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.