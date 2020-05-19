SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.63. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 304,300 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.
SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).
