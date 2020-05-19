ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.68 and traded as high as $38.40. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 32,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 during the first quarter worth about $625,000.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

