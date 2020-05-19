ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.68 and traded as high as $38.40. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 32,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 during the first quarter worth about $625,000.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SBB)

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39
Mesoblast Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53
Mesoblast Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
SIGA Technologies Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05
SIGA Technologies Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68
XcelMobility Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
XcelMobility Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report