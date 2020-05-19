TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $14.14. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 16,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

