TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $14.14. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 16,500 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
