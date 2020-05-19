Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.35. Michael Kors shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 3,262,323 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73.

Michael Kors Company Profile (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

