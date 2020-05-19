Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:RHNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.45. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 10,321 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rhino Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Rhino Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.14.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rhino Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhino Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.