Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

About Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

