Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $509,000 Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

