Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.12. Saga Communications shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 42,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

