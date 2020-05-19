Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.12. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.
