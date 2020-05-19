Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.12. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.