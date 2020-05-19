Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, 2,353 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38.

About Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

