General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. General Moly shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 72,600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of General Moly in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

