Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.04. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 749,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDGE. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 117,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39
Mesoblast Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53
Mesoblast Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
SIGA Technologies Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05
SIGA Technologies Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68
XcelMobility Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
XcelMobility Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report