Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.04. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 749,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDGE. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 117,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.