Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $2,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

