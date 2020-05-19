Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €108.36 ($126.00).

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €107.55 ($125.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.65. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

