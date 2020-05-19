Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €108.36 ($126.00).

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €107.55 ($125.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.65. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adtalem Global Education Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Adtalem Global Education Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Merck KGaA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Merck KGaA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Denny’s Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Denny’s Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Sienna Senior Living PT Lowered to C$16.00
Sienna Senior Living PT Lowered to C$16.00
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Cut to C$16.50
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Cut to C$16.50
Nordson Stock Price Up 6.5%
Nordson Stock Price Up 6.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report